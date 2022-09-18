Fall festival at Camp Creek State Park returns

Fun in the sun with local vendors
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMP CREEK, W.Va. (WVVA) -The communities around Camp Creek, West Virginia gathered for a fall festival at Camp Creek State Park. Guests enjoyed live music, food and craft vendors, wagon rides, birdhouse painting, a flea market, and even a visit from Smokey Bear.

At the gun raffle fundraiser booth, Mason Chinault, a member of the Peterstown Ruritan Club, says that the real attraction of the fall festival is the people you meet here.

“It’s been pretty busy.  We had a good time; met a lot of good people. From New- We met people from New Jersey and every- all area here so far... It brings people together, communities together, and, like I say, you meet all kinds of nice people and... ordinarily you wouldn’t never meet them so...”

With great weather and the trees around starting to change colors, people at the Camp Creek fall festival got a pleasant introduction to the fall season.

