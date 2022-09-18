Dry the rest of the evening, though we could see some showers tomorrow afternoon.

The rest of this evening things will be pretty much like yesterday. Mostly sunny skies continue, and we will see more clearing after the sun goes down. Temperatures tonight will be sitting in the mid 50s once again, leading to some light fog in some areas.

Tonight, we will see some light fog possible in some areas. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow things are going to start out pretty nice. We’re looking at some light cloud cover around sunrise. Heading into lunchtime things will become a lot cloudier. Sometime after 1 PM we’re going to see a disturbance race towards our area. How well it holds up depends on how much rain we’ll see. It should be over pretty quickly, though we may see a rumble of thunder. After that things will start to clear up, though we could see a pop-up shower through the evening hours. Temperatures tomorrow will top off in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow we will stay dry for the most part, however things could turn wet by the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Checking in with the tropics really quick. Fiona has become a hurricane and is making landfall in Puerto Rico. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico as devastating flooding is expected over the next day or so. Fiona is looking more and more likely to be moving back into the Atlantic, curving away from the East Coast, Fiona is expected to continue strengthening through the next few days.

Fiona is not likely to be a threat to the East Coast. (WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a look ahead, things will be warming up through Wednesday. The first day of Fall is on Thursday, and as if right on time we will be seeing some much colder air sweep through the area driving temperatures down about ten degrees. Overnight temperatures will be in the 40s by the end of the week, so make sure to dig those jackets out!

