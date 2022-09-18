Cedar Bluff’s Heritage Festival returns

CEDAR BLUFF Va. (WVVA) - The Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival saw an amazing turn out today.

After a 2 year pandemic pause the residents of Cedar Bluff were ready to show off what makes their small town special

Handmade items from art to homeopathy were sold by over 150 vendors all down the towns main through way .

“When people buy it and tells other people it just tickles me to death you know. And i love this little town. It’s a wonderful place here. It’s a nice crowd out today and a beautiful day.” said craft vendor Randy Haywood

And of course good country cooking was a popular attraction. From food trucks to homegrown canned goods

“We make jams and jellies and soups and sauces and stuff like that. From our stuff, from things that we raise you know. Right off of our land.” said Bill Vance, an agriculture vendor who raises funds for veterans.

Kids got to have their fun too with inflatables, bungee jumping, and a train that traveled through the festival

And the soundtrack to all the festivities was music played at three separate stages.

With something for everyone, Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival’s 44th year was a success for all.

