Haunted house returns to Jewell Ridge Community Center

JEWELL RIDGE, Va. (WVVA) - The Jewell Ridge Community Center is preparing to open up their popular haunted house attraction for another year of scares. This event has been a fall favorite for the community for many years, with this year bringing in new sights and sounds that hope to rattle even the most fearless.

The guides at the haunted house plan on playing up a local legend of a witch that locals claim is buried on a hill overlooking the community center. Guests may even see the witch as they journey through the corridors.

The Activities Coordinator at the Community Center says this attraction is not for the faint of heart. She says, in previous years, she’s seen grown adults run in terror from the creatures found within. She gave some hints about what guests to the house may see.

“Well... You may see a clown... or two. You may see and hear chainsaws. You may hear big saws. You just really don’t know what’s around the next corner. It’s very chilling at times.”

While this event may be scary, the cause behind the event is not. The money raised helps keep the community center open and providing activities for people who live in the area.

To those who dare enter, the haunted house will be open every Saturday in October and is ten dollars for everyone five and over.

