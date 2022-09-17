Football Friday, September 16: Part 3
Highlights and scores from Week 4
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 4 of High School football.
Montcalm 12 - Craig County 6
Tazewell 39 - John Battle 16
Greenbrier West 61 - Webster County 0
Stuarts Draft (VA) 14 - Greenbrier East 3
Midland Trail 51 - Richwood 0
Liberty 30 - Sherman 20
Oak Hill 47 - Lincoln County 16
Hurley (VA) 52 - River View 26
Abingdon 21 - Richlands 0
