Football Friday, September 16: Part 3

Highlights and scores from Week 4
By Josh Widman
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Check out highlights and scores from Week 4 of High School football.

Montcalm 12 - Craig County 6

Tazewell 39 - John Battle 16

Greenbrier West 61 - Webster County 0

Stuarts Draft (VA) 14 - Greenbrier East 3

Midland Trail 51 - Richwood 0

Liberty 30 - Sherman 20

Oak Hill 47 - Lincoln County 16

Hurley (VA) 52 - River View 26

Abingdon 21 - Richlands 0

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
CAMC parent company to acquire Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Residents in Mullens tell WVVA news more than a dozen homes are standing in the way of the next...
Residents raise questions over homes to be torn down for next leg of Coalfields Expressway
A spokesperson for the W.Va. Dept. of Transportation has released the following statement...
State addresses demolition of homes for Coalfields Expressway

Latest News

Football Friday, September 16: Part 2
Football Friday, September 16: Part 2
Football Friday, September 16: Part 1
Football Friday, September 16: Part 1
Football Friday, September 16: Part 3
Football Friday, September 16: Part 3
Football Friday, September 16: Part 2
Football Friday, September 16: Part 2