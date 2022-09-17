The Crab Orchard Corn Maze is now open!

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -The corn maze and Pisgah pumpkin patch across from the Historic Crab Orchard Museum is now open for visitors to try their luck at navigating the maze of maize. The Pisgah pumpkin patch has pumpkins that are ready to be carved into jack-o-lanterns, launched in the classic “punkin’ chunkin’” or, perhaps, picked out for a picture-perfect pumpkin pie.

The theme for this year’s maze is bees and the vital role they play in our ecosystem. This is a part of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum’s on-going emphasis on education. Cynthia Farmer, executive director, says that the money raised by this event will help continue the work of the museum.

“Tonight will be our grand opening for our ninth annual crab orchard corn maze and Pisgah pumpkin patch, and it’s a fundraiser that we have done to support the museum all these years, and it’s something that’s really become a favorite of many of our patrons. And everybody seems to be very excited and looking forward to it as we are.”

In addition to navigating the maze and chunkin’ punkins, guests can look forward to wagon rides, a gift shop, and a fall-themed play area for the kids.

The price for the maze is ten dollars for adults and five for children with those four and under getting in free.

The maze can be found at 1735 Pisgah Rd, Tazewell, Virginia

