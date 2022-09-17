Blue skies continue to grace us through the weekend

Things will remain dry overnight.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
We’ve had a wonderful week so far and that’s not going to change this weekend, Let’s start off by taking a quick look at the tropics.

Tropical Storm Fiona is sitting just off the coast of Puerto Rico. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico ahead of the storm’s arrival on Sunday. Fiona looks to be a little more organized today with intensification expected over the next few days. Right now, it looks like it will curve up away from the east coast and back off to sea, though we will be keeping a close eye on it as it is still too early to tell.

Fiona still poses no threat to us at this time.
Fiona still poses no threat to us at this time.

Overnight we will see mostly clear skies though we might see some fog building in some spots. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid 50s.

Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies once again.
Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies once again.

Tomorrow will be another dry day. Temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies once again, so it’ll be a perfect day to mow the lawn if you’ve been putting it off. Overnight temperatures will be sitting in the low 60s once again.

Things will be dry once again tomorrow.
Things will be dry once again tomorrow.

Taking a look ahead, things will remain dry though next week and into the weekend. We might see an overnight shower on Monday but it’s a very small chance.

