The weather is on repeat

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today and into the weekend
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s and 50s this morning and we are dealing with some patchy fog as well. Later this morning, the fog will lift, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine, a few passing afternoon clouds, and warm but not uncomfortable temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the 70s and low 80s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry overnight with mainly clear skies and we could see some patchy fog once again. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s and 50s tonight.

Gorgeous weather is expected this evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s...
Gorgeous weather is expected this evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s for most.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be a bit warmer into the weekend, but still not muggy, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. We should see plenty of sunshine through this weekend, and we’ll once again keep the cooler, dry nights around with low temperatures in the 50s.

We will see A'MAZE'ING weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.
We will see A'MAZE'ING weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A weak front could bring more clouds, a rise in humidity, and a couple of showers here or there on Tuesday, but the majority of the week looks quiet as of now! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
CAMC parent company to acquire Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
Residents in Mullens tell WVVA news more than a dozen homes are standing in the way of the next...
Residents raise questions over homes to be torn down for next leg of Coalfields Expressway
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon

Latest News

We will see A'MAZE'ING weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.
The weather is on repeat
Full video forecast (9-15-2022)
Full video forecast (9-15-2022)
Full Weather (9/15)
Full Weather (9/15)
We'll stay dry this weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s.
Gorgeous conditions continue