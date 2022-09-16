The weather is on repeat

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 40s and 50s this morning and we are dealing with some patchy fog as well. Later this morning, the fog will lift, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine, a few passing afternoon clouds, and warm but not uncomfortable temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today with highs in the 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry overnight with mainly clear skies and we could see some patchy fog once again. Temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s and 50s tonight.

Gorgeous weather is expected this evening with mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s for most. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be a bit warmer into the weekend, but still not muggy, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. We should see plenty of sunshine through this weekend, and we’ll once again keep the cooler, dry nights around with low temperatures in the 50s.

We will see A'MAZE'ING weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak front could bring more clouds, a rise in humidity, and a couple of showers here or there on Tuesday, but the majority of the week looks quiet as of now! Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.