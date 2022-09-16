Warm & dry weather is expected through the weekend

Temps will rise, but rain chances should stay minimal in the coming days
SATURDAY PLANNER
SATURDAY PLANNER
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

High pressure will keep any rain at bay over the next several days, so we’ve got more warm & dry afternoons, and more cool and dry nights to look forward to!

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT

This evening, as the sun sets we’ll cool off under mostly clear skies and eventually see some areas of fog. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 40s-mid 50s.

SATURDAY
SATURDAY

Saturday will bring sun, some afternoon clouds, and low humidity still. Temps Saturday afternoon should top off in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday night looks mainly clear and quiet with lows in the 50s.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

Sunday will bring much of the same; sun, some passing clouds and highs just on either side of the 80 degree mark.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER

A weak frontal boundary could bring a stray shower or two and a bit more mugginess to the area early next week, but the chance of rain still looks pretty low overall.

FALL BEGINS
FALL BEGINS

The start of FALL IS NEXT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND! We look to see above average temps to start the new season, but could get a bit of a cool-down again by next weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

