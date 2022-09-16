Sweet Springs Resort Park prepares for inaugural MIA/POW Honors and Veteran Appreciation Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Sweet Springs Resort Park in Monroe County will host the inaugural MIA/POW Honors and Veterans appreciation day this Saturday, September 17.

The event will have speakers from former military members as well as motorcycle games, food, vendors, and live music.

Administrative assistant Arietta Dupre told WVVA “it’s to honor not only the families of the MIAS, but also the survivors and families of the POWS and all veterans in general.”

There will also be a cook off, with a $5 dollar entry fee all proceeds go towards the local MIA/POW center.

