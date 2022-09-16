The Princeton Health and Fitness Center Celebrates 25 Years

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Princeton Health and Fitness Center has been open now for 25 years.

To celebrate that fact, the center held an event to honor those who helped bring the idea to life.

Guests at the event enjoyed mingling in the festive atmosphere. However, the event was about more than cake and balloons. Chris Worley, the executive director at the Center, says the event was really a way to celebrate the people who brought forth this idea to help the community.

“This event, we wanted to bring in as many of the original planning committee members and original donors and, of course, current members, and … and everyone’s welcome as well, but we’re really here this evening to honor people 25 to 30 years ago that worked hard and... to plan for this facility here and... and those that donated to help make it possible.

Kirk Story, the former Associative Administrator at the Princeton Community Hospital and one of the minds behind the Health and Fitness Center, says that reason for the Center’s success is that it is an asset to the community.

“Well, I think it’s been a great asset... and it is a great asset... to the community. And it speaks to... the vision of hospital leadership back then. The vision and this initiative came and was a result of our annual strategic planning. We look at the needs of the community.”

Story says that he hopes the next 25 years will be just as successful as this one was.

