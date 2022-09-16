It’s Truck Driver Appreciation Week but some drivers aren’t feeling the love.

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Truckers are an essential part of our industry that many may take for granted. This week, however, is Truck Driver Appreciation Week: a week-long celebration of those important, but often overlooked, workers. Truck Driver Appreciation Week started in the 90s to give some recognition to those essential workers who are vital to the industry of the nation.

WVVA visited the I-77 Travel Plaza to ask truck drivers directly whether they thought that they were being shown appreciation this week.

“Ah, I’ll be perfectly honest with you, people don’t appreciate truck drivers, period, at all, for what they do. They go through a lot to try to get this product to where it needs to go, and there’s no help from four-wheeled vehicles, places that you take the stuff... No, there is no such thing as appreciation for truck drivers.” says truck driver, Stephen Rice

Not all trucker drivers shared this feeling, however. When asked if he thinks he is being appreciated, Bobby Williams, another truck driver, replied:

”Of course, I do. I work for a great company, and they...they take care of us, they appreciate us a lot, and they let me know that today actually.”

When asked for ways people could show them more appreciation, one truck driver spoke of the lack of places to park and sleep, saying that, sometimes, they have to pull over on the side of the road, risking parking tickets from police. Other truck drivers just wanted cars on the road to show them a little bit of consideration.

Bobby Williams asked of other drivers: “Be patient. Because I know we’re in the way a lot of time, but there’s a lot of times we can’t help it. We’re doing the best we can.”

Another truck driver, Robert Burrell, had an even more simple request: “Alright, just be nice. Just be nice. That’s it.”

After events like the COVID pandemic and the recently-avoided train strike, the importance of truck drivers is now apparent than ever.

