Golf tournament to honor former local football coach

By Megan Brandl
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A memorial golf tournament will be held at Princeton Elks this upcoming Saturday, September 17.

The tournament will be held in honor of Jeff Boils, a Concord University alum and former Bluefield High School football coach.

“This was just something that we felt like, in organizing this tournament, that it was something, that he would really like,” said Boils’ friend Tom Wyrick

Entrants will have the opportunity to compete for prizes, and the tournament will consist of events such as a long drive and a money hole.

The tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

