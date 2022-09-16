Backpack drive for foster children in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Braley & Thompson Foster Care Agency is holding a backpack drive for children in the foster system. For the entirety of September, backpacks can be dropped off at the agency or two other drop off points on Mercer Street. The other locations are the Princeton Public Library and the Appalachian Coffee House.

“We want kids coming into our program to know they are welcomed and to come with things that are going to make them feel that they are apart of us.” said Tine Russell, supervisor of training and recruiting at the agency.

Sometimes children have to placed into foster care so quickly that they lack basic supplies, the agency says this drive is to help counteract the problem.

“Sometimes these children are placed in their homes in the middle of the night and just to make sure that that child has everything they need on such a short notice, anything we can get for them can help. And you know having that backpack to send that child for the first day of school, possibly at a new school is a tremendous help as well.” said Melanie Lambert, a recruiter/trainer for Braley and Thompson.

The drive lasts until Sept. 30. Donations of school supplies are accepted as well.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.