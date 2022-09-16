Amid rising mortgage rates, experts in Beckley weigh in on whether now is the time to buy


U.S. Mortgage rates climbed higher than six percent for the first time in 14 years on Thursday.
U.S. Mortgage rates climbed higher than six percent for the first time in 14 years on Thursday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Mortgage rates climbed higher than six percent for the first time in 14 years on Thursday. While the average monthly payments for those trying to take out a home loan may go up, experts in Beckley say the shift may actually signal some good news for buyers.

According to Mark Heitman with Movement Mortgage, last year home buyers flooded the market amid historically low rates. Today, he said it is still a seller’s market, meaning there are more people buying homes than selling, but mortgage lenders are starting to see a shift.

“There’s actually better opportunities to get a good deal now versus the last two years when the demand was hyper-inflated because the rates were so low.”

Buyers pulling out of the market in hopes of lower interest rates are opening up more opportunities for those still in the search. And even at six percent, Heitman pointed out that the rates are still historically low. “Whenever there’s a shift extremely far to one side, it eventually swings back to the other side a little bit.”

Tim Berry, a realtor in Beckley, recommends buyers in the market right now look past the interest rates and put their focus on whether they can make the monthly payments.

“We have people, when they find a home that they really like, in the area they want to be in, laid out the way they want it, they’re not concerned with the rates. They buy the house with the option of refinancing down the line.”

While the mortgage rates may be going up a bit, experts say that will also help bring the cost of houses down with less people competing for inventory on the market.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
CAMC parent company to acquire Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
Residents in Mullens tell WVVA news more than a dozen homes are standing in the way of the next...
Residents raise questions over homes to be torn down for next leg of Coalfields Expressway
Some Virginians may soon get a check in the mail or money deposited into their bank accounts if...
Checks for Virginia’s one-time tax rebate will go out soon

Latest News

County sheriff’s departments will no longer conduct W.Va's annual real estate tax lien sale
Changes coming to W.Va.’s annual real estate tax lien sale
POW/MIA Event
Sweet Springs Resort Park prepares for inaugural MIA/POW Honors and Veteran Appreciation Day
Memorial Golf Tournament
Golf tournament to honor former local football coach
W.Va.'s governor signs a bill placing a near-ban on all abortions in the state.
Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions in West Virginia