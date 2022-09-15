“We cheer each other on” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito laces up for annual softball fundraiser

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Lawmakers are swapping bills for bats Wednesday at the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game.

The tradition started IN 2009 with a diagnosis.

“My dear friend, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, survived breast cancer, and she was a young survivor,” said founding member Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. “She was somebody who got breast cancer in her forties, and that’s rare. And so she asked if I would play a softball game every year to raise money to raise awareness for young women with breast cancer.”

The lawmakers squared off against print, television and digital reporters from Capitol Hill. It’s a cause for which Senator Shelley Moore Capito is happy to go to bat.

“We have a raise over a half million dollars,” said Sen. Capito “This is for young people who have been diagnosed with breast cancer”

She says along with raising money - it’s a good example of what can happen when people work together.

“Republican and Democrat. Women play together. We have for years. We’re very good friends. A lot of us, we get to meet new people that way as well. And now we’re united in our front. We cheer each other on. It’s fun to get to know people that way.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic - those aged 40 and below make up about 5 percent of all breast cancer cases.

All the proceeds of this game will be going to the Young Survivor Coalition. The game has already raised a half a million dollars.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
generic crash
Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash
Crystal Copley
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Deliezha Gravely
Mercer County man facing at least 15 years behind bars after guilty verdict

Latest News

mammogram
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston
natural gas pipeline
“It’s a disaster” Environmental groups rally against Sen. Manchin’s pipeline deal
abortion rally
The debate over abortion rights weighs heavy ahead of elections
For the second time in as many years, recreational marijuana is set to appear on the November...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022