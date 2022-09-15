Tazewell County “Goes Gold” for childhood cancer awareness

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness month and residents of Tazewell County are going gold to highlight the issue.

“Go gold day” is in its 10th year put on by the TJ Rasnick Foundation. TJ passed away from childhood cancer in 2010, and his mother Jill has been raising awareness ever since. The foundation has helped 20 families since the foundation started.

“When TJ was first diagnosed, really i didn’t know that much about childhood cancer and nobody really had heard of it. You don’t really think about children having cancer. It’s unbelievable how much cancer we’ve had, you know, here in Tazewell County” said Jill Rasnick, director of TJ Rasnick Foundation.

The foundation raises money for families going through the tragedy of childhood cancer, with everything from hospital bills to even toys. The foundation helps families with everything from medical bills to toys.

Rasnick says that financial burden is something many of the families struggle with.

“A lot of childhood cancer families go into bankruptcy because they have to be there with their child all the time and their bills at home pile up. So we try to help out with their bills and things like that.” said Rasnick.

Local businesses across the county have partnered with the TJ Rasnick Foundation to help raise funds. Tazewell’s R&S graphics has raised over $500 in t-shirt sales just this month. Owner Shaerry is a survivor of cancer herself.

“Since cancer has touched my life, it did mean a lot to me to be able to help out with this. And TJ was a local student here and he played football with my son so just a lot of memories.” said Shaerry Bowling, owner of R&S Graphics.

If you missed out on going gold today, don’t worry, R&S Graphics sells the shirts all year, with $5 from each shirt going to the foundation.

Only 4% of federal funding for cancer research goes directly to children’s cancer.

To learn how to donate directly to and help local families struggling with childhood cancer visit The TJ Rasnick Foundation Facebook page.

