Residents raise questions over homes to be torn down for next leg of Coalfields Expressway

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents in Mullens tell WVVA news more than a dozen homes are standing in the way of the next leg of the Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch.

While many say they are still waiting for an official offer to be made by the state on their homes, others are raising new concerns about plans for the project.

Kenneth Lambert said he worked hard to set himself up for his golden years, making repairs to his home on Trace Street in Mullens. “I’ve got it set up for life. I’ve got a new roof, new heat and air conditioning. I don’t have to spend a lot of money on it until I die. Now they’re going to come and tear that down.”

While Lambert said he was informed by state officials that his home will be torn down, Toby Tolliver across the street said he was told not to expect an offer.

“When I went to the meeting at Twin Falls, they said they were going to buy within a foot of the corner of my house. That would cut across both my driveways and front yard. They said they would not buy my house. I said how can you not buy my house? I won’t be able to use both my driveways. And they didn’t seem to care about that.”

Both Tolliver and Lambert said they were told that up to 20 homes could be impacted. They are all located along Trace Street and Town Ridge Acres Road.

Despite multiple attempts to get answers from the state, Lambert said he still doesn’t know how much his home was appraised for or when he will be forced to move.

“I’ve put off major surgery because of this, not wanting to get tied down with moving and having surgery and not being able to do anything.”

Lambert said he has been looking for a new home for more than a year, but has found nothing that could put a price on the life he built on Trace Street.

WVVA News has reached out to the West Virginia Dept. of Transportation several times since first learning of the issue in July. To date, a response has not been received.

