International vendors showcase products at Coal and Mining Show

BRUSHFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Thursday was the second day for the 24th Bluefield Coal and Mining Show. We caught up with some of the many companies showcasing their products. Most of them are from the United States however some are from other countries like Poland and Canada.

“We’re mostly offering to U.S. markets chains, flight bars, connecting links and now we are able to now offer complete solutions like full conveyors, full AFC for stage loader conveyors so we are increasing our offerings,” said Mateusz Bik, the Export and Foreign Investment Director for Fasing.

Bik says this is Fasing’s first year in Mercer County. Adding they’ve made lots of trips abroad to countries like China, but now they hope to compete in the U.S market.

“We can see that there is more people into actually the specific business that we are in to. So we really appreciate to be here,” said Bik.

Trojan Tire is a Canadian company that’s been a vendor in the area for at least 20 years. They sell mining machinery tires to distributors in Mercer County. With a product that’s got built-in recycling.

“There’s no air in the tire whatsoever. Once the tire is worn out you can take the core out in layers and put it back into a new tire for you. They’re typically reusable for three to four times so it’s a huge cost saver for the mines,” said Sales Manager, Adam Jasnich.

There are hundreds of products on display for people in the mining business, making this one of the premier expos in the industry.

The coal show will continue on Friday. It is a biennial event that will be back again in two years.

