Gorgeous conditions continue

High pressure will keep us dry for the next several days
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s another chilly morning with some patchy fog across the region. Once the sun rises, the fog will lift, and we’ll see some mainly sunny skies. Temperatures this afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with temperatures climbing up into the 70s...
Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with temperatures climbing up into the 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies and some patchy fog is possible once again. Lows will drop down into the upper 40s and low-mid 50s once again.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies will last throughout the rest of the work week. Temperatures will climb back up into the 70s and low 80s for our Friday.

We'll stay dry this weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s.
We'll stay dry this weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

The weather will be on repeat this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deliezha Gravely
Mercer County man facing at least 15 years behind bars after guilty verdict
Crystal Copley
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments
A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition

Latest News

Full video forecast (9-14-2022)
Full video forecast (9-14-2022)
HARVESTING FORECAST
Pleasant weather will persist into late week
Full Forecast (9/14)
Full Forecast (9/14)
We'll stay dry through the next several days.
Dry conditions continue for the next several days