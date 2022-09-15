Gorgeous conditions continue

It’s another chilly morning with some patchy fog across the region. Once the sun rises, the fog will lift, and we’ll see some mainly sunny skies. Temperatures this afternoon will be slightly warmer with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected throughout the day with temperatures climbing up into the 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies and some patchy fog is possible once again. Lows will drop down into the upper 40s and low-mid 50s once again.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s and 50s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies will last throughout the rest of the work week. Temperatures will climb back up into the 70s and low 80s for our Friday.

We'll stay dry this weekend with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

The weather will be on repeat this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.