Fair weather will be on tap again for Friday

Temps will rise, but the humidity should stay low into the weekend
FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

High pressure will have a firm grip on our area as we head into the end of the work week, keeping us mild and dry. Tonight looks cool and mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY FORECAST
FRIDAY FORECAST

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few passing afternoon clouds, and warm but not uncomfortable temps in the mid 70s to low 80s. Friday night will be again mostly clear and cooler with lows hitting the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast

We look to get a bit warmer into the weekend, but still not muggy, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. We should see a plenty of sunshine through the weekend, and we’ll once again keep the cooler, dry nights around with low temps in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

A weak front could bring more clouds, a rise in humidity, and a couple of showers here or there Monday or Tuesday, but the majority of the week looks quiet as of now!

FALL BEGINS
FALL BEGINS

FALL OFFCIALLY STARTS NEXT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

