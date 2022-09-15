Fair weather will be on tap again for Friday

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will have a firm grip on our area as we head into the end of the work week, keeping us mild and dry. Tonight looks cool and mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few passing afternoon clouds, and warm but not uncomfortable temps in the mid 70s to low 80s. Friday night will be again mostly clear and cooler with lows hitting the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to get a bit warmer into the weekend, but still not muggy, with highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s Saturday and Sunday. We should see a plenty of sunshine through the weekend, and we’ll once again keep the cooler, dry nights around with low temps in the 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak front could bring more clouds, a rise in humidity, and a couple of showers here or there Monday or Tuesday, but the majority of the week looks quiet as of now!

FALL BEGINS (WVVA WEATHER)

FALL OFFCIALLY STARTS NEXT THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

