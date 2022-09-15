CAMC parent company to acquire Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, September 15, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center (GVMC) announced that it will be acquired by Vandalia Health Systems, the parent company of CAMC in Charleston.

According to the press release, the definitive agreement includes the purchase of the medical center’s related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Those at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center say services to the community will not be interrupted.

WVVA reached out to GVMC following the announcement. They declined to comment at this time but said they will comment as soon as they have more information.

