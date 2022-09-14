Summit Bechtel Reserve permanently open to the public

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time, the boy scouts Summit Bechtel Reserve is opening its doors to the public with a purchased day pass.

For almost a decade the Summit Bechtel Reserve was only open to boy scouts, private events, and high-profile ambassadors... but as of this week, September 12th, people can get a day pass to enjoy all the reserve has to offer.

“We are excited to have people come out here and try our skate park which we are standing in now or the lakes or bike trials or any number of activities that we offer,” said Bill Garrett, Director of Business Development, Bechtel Summit Reserve.

Garrett also says that the passes start at fifteen dollars and go up to thirty for a guided tour. But there are other price options in-between depending on the type of experience you are looking for.

“We’ve always wanted to share this beautiful place with as many people as we could. All the ingredients came together to make this the right time and that is personnel, that is we are ready on the campus,” said Garrett.

Following that he added, that after Covid-19, things are in place and they are safe. There is a demand and he is sorry it took so long but they are here today and are ready to go.

Garret adds there’s no place quite like the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

“Come out and give us a try. I guarantee you, you are going to have a great time. There is nothing else like this in the state of West Virginia and probably the region. We are kind of one of a kind. Ten thousand acres of adventure, fun, and accommodations,” said Garrett.

The new day pass option for the public is not a limited offer and it will be a permanent part of their operation. The Reserve also offers lodging with accommodations varying from glamping to hotel stays.

You can find out more at summiteventswv.com

