Summit Bechtel Reserve permanently open to the public

Park to open with a day pass purchase to the public.
Park to open with a day pass purchase to the public.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For the first time, the boy scouts Summit Bechtel Reserve is opening its doors to the public with a purchased day pass.

For almost a decade the Summit Bechtel Reserve was only open to boy scouts, private events, and high-profile ambassadors... but as of this week, September 12th, people can get a day pass to enjoy all the reserve has to offer.

“We are excited to have people come out here and try our skate park which we are standing in now or the lakes or bike trials or any number of activities that we offer,” said Bill Garrett, Director of Business Development, Bechtel Summit Reserve.

Garrett also says that the passes start at fifteen dollars and go up to thirty for a guided tour. But there are other price options in-between depending on the type of experience you are looking for.

“We’ve always wanted to share this beautiful place with as many people as we could. All the ingredients came together to make this the right time and that is personnel, that is we are ready on the campus,” said Garrett.

Following that he added, that after Covid-19, things are in place and they are safe. There is a demand and he is sorry it took so long but they are here today and are ready to go.

Garret adds there’s no place quite like the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

“Come out and give us a try. I guarantee you, you are going to have a great time. There is nothing else like this in the state of West Virginia and probably the region. We are kind of one of a kind. Ten thousand acres of adventure, fun, and accommodations,” said Garrett.

The new day pass option for the public is not a limited offer and it will be a permanent part of their operation. The Reserve also offers lodging with accommodations varying from glamping to hotel stays.

You can find out more at summiteventswv.com

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
generic crash
Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash
Crystal Copley
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Deliezha Gravely
Mercer County man facing at least 15 years behind bars after guilty verdict

Latest News

River is the new student at Pineville Elementary.
A new addition to Pineville Elementary leaves everyone smiling
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Humane Society of Raleigh County in need of volunteers
Humane Society of Raleigh County seeks volunteers
Lookout burglary suspect
Police ask for assistance in identifying male connected to burglary