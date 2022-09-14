Raleigh County Grand Jury returns nearly a hundred indictments


The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022...
The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022 Grand Jury.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released the results of the September, 2022 Grand Jury.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield, 97 indictments were returned after evidence was presented to the jury this week.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of state law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Grand juries are traditionally set up by prosecutors to decide whether or not to formally charge a person with a crime. While going on, they are kept secret to protect the jurors from intimidation.

Hatfield said a list of defendants and offenses charged along with arraignment dates will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
generic crash
Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash
Crystal Copley
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Deliezha Gravely
Mercer County man facing at least 15 years behind bars after guilty verdict

Latest News

River is the new student at Pineville Elementary.
A new addition to Pineville Elementary leaves everyone smiling
Park to open with a day pass purchase to the public.
Summit Bechtel Reserve permanently open to the public
Fruits of Labor
Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Humane Society of Raleigh County in need of volunteers
Humane Society of Raleigh County seeks volunteers