Police ask for assistance in identifying male connected to burglary

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. is asking for help in identifying a male that is possibly connected to a burglary in the Lookout area.

The burglary occurred sometime between Saturday, September 3rd and Tuesday, September 13th.

If you recognize this man or have any information, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 304-574-4216.

