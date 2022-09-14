Pleasant weather will persist into late week

Sunny skies and seasonable temps on the way for Thursday
HARVESTING FORECAST
HARVESTING FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

As the week goes on, our weather pattern will remain relatively unchanged! High pressure will still be the dominant force over our weather pattern at the surface and aloft into late week. Just like the past few nights, tonight should be mainly clear, cool, and dry with low temps falling into the 40s and 50s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds, and seasonable high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. The humidity should still stay on the lower end, and we’ll remain fair into Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring high temps around or slightly above normal as high pressure strengthens over the region. We’ll still be dry to end the work week, and temperatures should hit the upper 70s-low 80s Friday afternoon.

DEW POINT TREND
DEW POINT TREND(WVVA WEATHER)

Our weather pattern looks stagnant into the weekend ahead. We look warm and dry during the days, and cool and dry during the nights for much of the next week as well. STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
generic crash
Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash
Crystal Copley
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Deliezha Gravely
Mercer County man facing at least 15 years behind bars after guilty verdict

Latest News

Full Forecast (9/14)
Full Forecast (9/14)
We'll stay dry through the next several days.
Dry conditions continue for the next several days
WEDNESDAY FORECAST
We’ll stay sunny, comfy, and dry into midweek
After some patchy fog lifts later this morning, we'll see plenty of sunshine today.
Sunshine returns to the region today