Pleasant weather will persist into late week

As the week goes on, our weather pattern will remain relatively unchanged! High pressure will still be the dominant force over our weather pattern at the surface and aloft into late week. Just like the past few nights, tonight should be mainly clear, cool, and dry with low temps falling into the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine, a few passing clouds, and seasonable high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. The humidity should still stay on the lower end, and we’ll remain fair into Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Friday will bring high temps around or slightly above normal as high pressure strengthens over the region. We’ll still be dry to end the work week, and temperatures should hit the upper 70s-low 80s Friday afternoon.

Our weather pattern looks stagnant into the weekend ahead. We look warm and dry during the days, and cool and dry during the nights for much of the next week as well. STAY TUNED!

