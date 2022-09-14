Humane Society of Raleigh County seeks volunteers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Volunteering at your local animal shelter may not seem like it will make an impact on your community, but the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) says it can be monumental in increasing an animal’s chance at adoption.

HSRC’s Outreach Coordinator Alexis Johnston, says spending time with a volunteer can make all the difference in an animal’s temperament.

“Having those positive interactions with people...is a huge, huge help- just to help them get more social and come out and say hello when a stranger walks into the room, and that just naturally translates into them having a higher chance of being adopted.”

Volunteers at HSRC are tasked with spending one-on-one time with cats and dogs, but they are also instrumental in helping in other areas.

“They are absolutely necessary to make fundraisers or adoption events possible,” Johnston shared. “Again, just with so much on our plates, staff can’t always leave to help with those events, so volunteers are extremely valuable for fundraising and adoption events too.”

For months, the shelter has been at maximum capacity, and because of this Johnston says increasing adoption is at the center of their agenda. But, she says it has become even more paramount now that the county has voiced its displeasure with animals being turned away.

“With just the way things are right now in the pet care industry on top of tensions with the county, it is even more important to get involved if that’s something that you care about...”

Shelter employees say they have seen multiple shy animals become adopted after spending quality time with a volunteer.

According to HSRC, they require volunteers to be 18 or older, but they say kids can also help out when accompanied by an adult. Learn more under the “get involved” tab at www.hsrcwv.org.

