Food prices continue to soar, see biggest increase in decades

Economists say the increase in prices is not just because of inflation, which is slowing down.
Economists say the increase in prices is not just because of inflation, which is slowing down.(Pexels)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Food prices shot up 11.4% over the past year, marking the biggest increase since 1979.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics laid out the new numbers this week, showing everything from eggs and flour to milk and meat cost more now.

Food prices shot up 11.4% over the past year, marking the biggest increase since 1979.
Food prices shot up 11.4% over the past year, marking the biggest increase since 1979.(DCC)

Economists say the increase in prices is not just because of inflation, which is slowing down.

Food prices are affected by global events, like the war in Ukraine, which impacts the costs of wheat and other things we buy.

They are also affected by natural disasters, like droughts that have killed crops, and the avian flu which has hit the supply of eggs and turkeys.

Additionally, it takes time for changes, like decreases in ingredient prices, to get to customers.

Furthermore, the demand for food isn’t flexible. You can skimp on a new outfit or a vacation, but you can’t stop buying food.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
generic crash
Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash
Crystal Copley
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine. (WGME, DAVID SINCLAIR, CAMERON...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on man fishing in boat
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Teaching team work and emotional health
“Kids want to share when stuff’s going on” - mental health in the classroom
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden touting electric vehicles at Detroit auto show