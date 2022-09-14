Dry conditions continue for the next several days

We are off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will warm up into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon. We’ll stay dry with mainly sunny skies throughout the day.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight, and it’ll be another chilly one. Lows will dip down into the upper 40s and low 50s once again overnight.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday as high pressure continues to build over our area. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the 70s for most.

Mainly sunny skies look to continue throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most and the low 80s across some of our lower elevations. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

