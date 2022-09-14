Bluefield Coal and Mining Show officially returns after three year hiatus

Ribbon cutting to officially open the show(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRUSHFORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first day of the Bluefield Coal and Mining Show kicked off Wednesday at the Brushfork Armory. Many vendors are here and ready to go. They opened the show with a ribbon cutting.

“This is the 24th year which equates to roughly 50 years. We had a couple of off years, it’s a biennial show. We did sort of get stepped on and we made some changes in the schedule,” said show chairperson, Bob Ramsey.

Ramsey says vendors from 30 states and four different countries are in attendance, showcasing what they have to offer. He says the real heroes making the event happen are the volunteers.

“They deserve all of the credit for pulling this thing together. So we’re so impressed the way they run and do their job and the way they handle things. We couldn’t thank them enough,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey says having members from the different corporations will contribute around six to seven million dollars to the local economy. Mercer county Commissioner Bill Archer says that impact will reach farther than just mercer county.

“It fills up our local motels and it extends beyond the Bluefield area. Up in Beckley and down in Virginia and it’s really great for the local economy,” said Archer.

