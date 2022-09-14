Beckley cafe to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Fruits of Labor
Fruits of Labor(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s not every day that a local restaurant is placed in the national spotlight.

But this is exactly what is happening to a cafe new to the Beckley area. In the coming weeks, Fruits of Labor Cafe will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR), a national company based out of Kentucky that focuses on local and independently-owned establishments.

The feature, which will air on ABR’s social media channels at a later date, will highlight popular dishes at the cafe, as well as, an extensive interview with Tammy Jordan, Fruits of Labor, Inc. President.

But Jordan says it is shining a light on an even more important topic:

“It’s amazing to have been nominated, for them to have gone through that process and said we want to come, and not only do they want to come and share the story of a restaurant, but they want to share this story of recovery.”

Filming will take place at the cafe’s Beckley location on Tuesday, September 27. The cafe will be closed that afternoon.

