WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

A huge alligator was caught in Lake Marion in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season. (Photo credit: Cordray's Processing & Taxidermy)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A massive alligator was caught in South Carolina during the first weekend of open season.

Cordray’s Processing and Taxidermy said they received the most alligators they’ve ever gotten on opening weekend, which included a 13-foot, 625-pound gator caught in Lake Marion.

Nick Gibert and his crew made the catch.

Alligator hunting season runs from Sept. 10 until Oct. 8, according to WHNS. Hunters are issued permits by lottery and can harvest only one alligator per season in their designated area.

For more about alligator hunting in South Carolina, visit the Department of Natural Resources website.

Lake Marion located about 70 miles north of Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Brandi Ball, 39, is escorted into Raleigh County Magistrate Court by law enforcement. Friday,...
Daughter of former Sophia fire chief arrested for embezzlement, conspiracy
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit

Latest News

The shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory...
Psychologist: School shooter suffered fetal alcohol damage
An Emmy is pictured during Press Preview Day for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Thursday,...
‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ top Emmys; 1st time winners shine
FILE - Jazz pianist and composer Ramsey Lewis is seen at his home in Chicago, April 5, 2011.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis dies at 87
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter