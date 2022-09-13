We’ll stay sunny, comfy, and dry into midweek

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will park itself over our region for the next several days, allowing us sunny, dry, and seasonable weather. Tonight, temps will be cool, and we’ll be rain-free and mainly clear. Lows will fall into the upper 40s-low 50s for most overnight.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, besides a few passing clouds, we look mainly sunny again and comfortable, with low humidity and high temps in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday night will be again cool and Fall-like with lows in the 40s and 50s and only a few patchy clouds.

THURSDAY FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Into late week, a weak (dry) front will push into the area, but high pressure will be too strong overhead to allow for any rain. We’ll stay sunny and seasonable, with highs in the 70s (some low 80s at lower elevations) on Thursday and Friday. We’ll still have lows in the 50s at night through the end of the work week as well.

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

The weekend as of now is still looking quite pleasant too...STAY TUNED!

