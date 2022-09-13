Sunshine returns to the region today
High pressure will bring us drier conditions for the foreseeable future
Plenty of sunshine is in store for us today as high pressure begins to build into our region. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.
It’ll be another cool night with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly clear conditions.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow, and we’ll remain comfortable with lower humidity. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s once again.
High pressure will be in control over the next several days. This will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures will slowly climb into the 70s for most by the end of this week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
