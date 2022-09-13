Sunshine returns to the region today

Plenty of sunshine is in store for us today as high pressure begins to build into our region. Temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

After some patchy fog lifts later this morning, we'll see plenty of sunshine today.

It’ll be another cool night with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll stay dry tonight with mainly clear conditions.

It'll be another cool night with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll stay dry tonight with mainly clear conditions.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected tomorrow, and we’ll remain comfortable with lower humidity. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s once again.

Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and low-mid 70s are expected tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control over the next several days. This will keep us dry with plenty of sunshine and temperatures will slowly climb into the 70s for most by the end of this week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

High pressure will keep us dry with lower humidity over the next several days. (WVVA WEATHER)

