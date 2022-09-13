A new partnership will bring health care officials into the classroom in Tazewell County

Richlands High School
Richlands High School(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Clinch Valley Health, like many hospitals in the U.S. is dealing with a shortage of workers. Many left during the coronavirus pandemic. Now Clinch Valley is partnering with Richlands High School to spotlight medical career paths to students. The goal: spark an interest for future employment.

“We’re going to have to go back to really what we call grassroots. Folks that are in high school to really introduce them to what healthcare is really all about. I mean most folks know what a physician is, most folks know what a nurse does. But there’s so many other careers in healthcare that folks just don’t know about,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO, Peter Mulkey.

Beginning this month the hospital will provide healthcare professionals as guest speakers to an EMT class currently taught at the school. Each lecture will align with what students are currently learning in class.

“We’ll send all different types of folks. We may send nurses. We may send people from our laboratory, we may send folks from our radiology department. So all aspects of healthcare over the course of the year, we will introduce to the students at Richlands High,” said Mulkey.

Richlands’ principal hopes the outreach will give students a new insight about the array of job opportunities out there that will allow them to stay here.

“Too many of our kids now they leave here and go to college and they move away to work and they don’t stay in our community. So I’m hoping that they’ll see good opportunities for good paying jobs here in our area and maybe some of these kids decide to stay here and raise a family here in Richlands,” said Principal Rickie Vencill.

Mulkey hopes the program will expand into more high schools in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
generic crash
Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit

Latest News

Deliezha Gravely
Mercer County man facing at least 15 years behind bars after guilty verdict
Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley, W.Va
Fruits of Labor receives grant to further help those in recovery enter workforce
Crystal Copley
McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges
The world’s best mine rescue teams are in Raleigh County this week for the International Mines...
International Mines Rescue Competition underway in Beaver