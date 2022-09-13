Mercer County man facing at least 15 years behind bars after guilty verdict

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Mercer County man is facing up to 15 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of multiple charges including prohibited possession of a firearm. Deliezha Gravely was found guilty in Judge Sadler’s court of that charge and others.

Mercer County Prosecutor Brian Cochran says Gravely may also face additional punishment for being a habitual offender. Gravely was previously convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Here’s a statement from Cochran: “We appreciate the jury’s attention and consideration in coming to the right conclusion. The Bluefield Police Department and assistant prosecutors Lauren Lynch and David Pfieffer did a great job on this case. Our office will be immediately filing a habitual offender information against Mr. Gravely based upon his violent criminal history. We are dedicated to doing everything we can to stop the senseless violence in our community, and this verdict will help.”

