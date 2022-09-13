McDowell County woman gets one year in jail for animal abuse charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A McDowell County woman has been ordered to serve one year behind bars in an animal cruelty case. Police said Crystal Copley of Anawalt threw puppies into a creek to drown. She was charged back in 2020. Copley reached a plea deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a pair of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges.

Animal rights activists who have been following Copley’s case say they’re happy with the results of the trial.

“The main thing here is that people are aware that our judges, our elected officials, our sheriff’s departments. They’re tired of this and they’re not going to put up with it,” said Karen Mays with ALIVE Animal Services.

Mays says other animals were taken from Copley and fostering them was a group effort among other animal advocate groups.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.