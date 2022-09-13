International Mines Rescue Competition underway in Beaver

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The world’s best mine rescue teams are in Raleigh County this week for the International Mines Rescue Competition.

Nine different countries are represented at the event being hosted at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy in Beaver, W.Va.

All week, rescue teams will be tested through different simulations ranging from first aide to rescue to firefighting. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is also assisting the academy with the competition.

Joshua Caldwell is a judge who works as a mine rescue instructor at WVU.

“We’re all the mine rescue community and in being so, we need to make each other better. We do the same thing and have the same mission and that’s taking care of our people and operations.”

The competition had to be delayed after 2020 due to the Pandemic.

It ends on Friday with an awards ceremony at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

