Fruits of Labor receives grant to further help those in recovery enter workforce

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fruits of Labor may have started as an agricultural company in 2001, but, for the last 11 years, it has shifted its focus to helping those in recovery get back into the workforce.

Now, the cafe and bakery is one of nine small businesses in the state that has received nearly a quarter of a million dollars to help their efforts. This funding comes from several entities, such as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy, Jobs & Hope WV, Marshall Health’s CORE and the Office of Gov. Jim Justice.

Fruits of Labor, Inc.’s President Tammy Jordan shared how her company and the workforce shortage are working toward the same goal.

“We know the workforce is in vital need of additional labor,” she said. “We also know that that collides with a recovery group that is absolutely ready and willing to come into employment, and so we’re that bridge. We’re that great place for them to come, gain that skillset, gain confidence and have this wonderful opportunity to get certification while moving forward in their recovery process.”

In the last 11 months, Fruits of Labor has expanded its business to three locations. The newest is situated on Neville Street in Beckley. Jordan says the grant will allow this location to grow in both its training and its service to the community.

“That funding helps to expand this facility, which is 12,000 square feet, to really outfit it properly for our training kitchen as well as our coffee shop to be able to employ while simultaneously training the most people that we can...”

One of these trainees is Sabrina Greaser. She has been an employee of Fruits and Labor for five months.

Greaser says the job has gotten her and others back on the right path.

“It’s given me the confidence, and it has helped me be able to have a career again. I lost my son four years ago in a car accident, and I kinda just lost myself, so Fruits of Labor has helped me get back on my feet, help me have confidence and help me, you know, pursue the career that I want to have.”

Like Greaser, Fruits of Labor has helped hundreds of people in their journey to recovery. The company also trains individuals out of its other locations in Alderson, Montgomery and Rainelle, West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.