Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bluefield, WV Police Dept and Bluefield Fire Dept. responded to a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Rt. 460 East and Maryland Ave.
Mercer County dispatch has confirmed that four cars were involved. They say no one was transported to the hospital.
Both lanes on Rt. 460 East are closed as of 11:40 a.m.
