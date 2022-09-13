Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bluefield, WV Police Dept and Bluefield Fire Dept. responded to a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Rt. 460 East and Maryland Ave.

Mercer County dispatch has confirmed that four cars were involved. They say no one was transported to the hospital.

Both lanes on Rt. 460 East are closed as of 11:40 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.