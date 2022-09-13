Four vehicles involved in Rt. 460 crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield Rescue Squad, Bluefield, WV Police Dept and Bluefield Fire Dept. responded to a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Rt. 460 East and Maryland Ave.

Mercer County dispatch has confirmed that four cars were involved. They say no one was transported to the hospital.

Both lanes on Rt. 460 East are closed as of 11:40 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Two Mcdowell County deputies are facing a federal lawsuit for allegations of racial profiling.
Two Mcdowell County deputies face federal lawsuit
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 3
Top 5 Plays: High School Football Week 3
Brandi Ball, 39, is escorted into Raleigh County Magistrate Court by law enforcement. Friday,...
Daughter of former Sophia fire chief arrested for embezzlement, conspiracy

Latest News

Concord University
Concord University receives scholarship grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation
The Coal and Mining Show is set to run from Wednesday through Thursday of this week.
Bluefield Coal and Mining Show prepares for Wednesday opening
Bluefield Coal and Mining Show prepares for Wednesday opening
Bluefield Coal and Mining Show prepares for Wednesday opening
Missing poster for Charlie
Alleged animal abuser set for psychological evaluation