Concord University receives scholarship grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation

Concord University
Concord University(WVVA NEWS)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University received a $10,000 grant from Truist West Virginia Foundation to support the Pathways Scholarship.

The Pathways Scholarship is awarded annually to rising or current sophomores, juniors, or seniors who are West Virginia residents and face financial need that could force them to withdraw.

“Because of the continuous support of the Truist West Virginia Foundation and other dedicated donors like them, the Concord University Foundation is able to make a difference in the lives of many students who depend on scholarships to finish their degree,” said Sarah Turner, Vice President of Advancement at Concord University.

“This grant will allow Concord’s Foundation to continue serving the needs of our students, and we are grateful.”

Fifty students who apply and qualify for the Pathways Scholarship will each receive two-thousand dollars.

If you would like to support the Concord University Pathways Scholarship, please make a donation at concord.edu/pathways.

