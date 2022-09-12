We’ll have one more rainy day today

Drier conditions are expected throughout the rest of the week
Scattered showers and storms will move through our area today.
By Collin Rogers
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day today. Some storms could produce some heavier downpours which may result in some very localized flooding issues. Otherwise, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s today.

We’ll dry out overnight with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will plunge into the upper 40s and low 50s for most tonight.

Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow as high pressure begins to take over our area. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Dry conditions are expected for the next several days as high pressure remains in control. We’ll see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s throughout the middle and end of the week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Before that though, we have to get through Monday.
One more day of rain tomorrow before we see a major streak of Fall-like weather.

We could see some fog rolling in after the rain stops.
Rain to become more isolated tonight. Chance for more rain returns tomorrow.