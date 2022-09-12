We’ll dry out and cool down overnight; Tuesday looks sunny, mild & dry

A nice stretch of weather lies ahead!
TUESDAY PLANNER
TUESDAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front departs our area, NW winds will bring in cooler and drier air overnight. Rain should taper off through sundown, and eventually skies will begin to clear out more. Low temps tonight will be more Fall-like, falling into the upper 40s and low 50s! Fog will be possible, especially in the valleys as temps cool down.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Have the jacket ready for early Tuesday, we’ll start off a bit crisper than we’ve been the past few days and nights. Lower humidity, plenty of sunshine, and below-average temps are in store for Tuesday. Most highs will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night looks cool and dry again with lows in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY FORECAST
TUESDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure stays in control, we’ll still be mainly dry and comfortable into midweek as well. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s and lows again in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY LOOKS DRY
WEDNESDAY LOOKS DRY(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll start to warm up a bit more (to more seasonable temps for this time of year) into late week, but we still look to stay rain-free for quite some time...STAY TUNED!

FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS
FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.
Beckley man advances on American Idol audition
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Brandi Ball, 39, is escorted into Raleigh County Magistrate Court by law enforcement. Friday,...
Daughter of former Sophia fire chief arrested for embezzlement, conspiracy
Free Car Won at Ramey / Red Cross Bingo Game
Free Car Won at Ramey / Red Cross Bingo Game
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

Full Forecast (9/12)
Full Forecast (9/12)
Scattered showers and storms will move through our area today.
We’ll have one more rainy day today
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Before that though, we have to get through Monday.
One more day of rain tomorrow before we see a major streak of Fall-like weather.