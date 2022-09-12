We’ll dry out and cool down overnight; Tuesday looks sunny, mild & dry

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front departs our area, NW winds will bring in cooler and drier air overnight. Rain should taper off through sundown, and eventually skies will begin to clear out more. Low temps tonight will be more Fall-like, falling into the upper 40s and low 50s! Fog will be possible, especially in the valleys as temps cool down.

OVERNIGHT (WVVA WEATHER)

Have the jacket ready for early Tuesday, we’ll start off a bit crisper than we’ve been the past few days and nights. Lower humidity, plenty of sunshine, and below-average temps are in store for Tuesday. Most highs will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday night looks cool and dry again with lows in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure stays in control, we’ll still be mainly dry and comfortable into midweek as well. Wednesday looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s and lows again in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY LOOKS DRY (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll start to warm up a bit more (to more seasonable temps for this time of year) into late week, but we still look to stay rain-free for quite some time...STAY TUNED!

FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

