Missing autistic child, 5, found dead in waterway near home

Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.
Dahud Jolicoeur, 5, was found dead in a waterway about a block from his home.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A missing 5-year-old child in Florida was found dead near his home, according to officials.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Dahud Jolicoeur was autistic, nonverbal and couldn’t swim.

During a search, investigators found Dahud dead in a waterway about a block from his home.

The sheriff’s office is asking for thoughts and prayers for the family.

Further details were not given.

