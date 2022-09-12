In Focus: upcoming events for September

Children enjoying corn at a past Burke's Garden Fall Fest.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Sept. 11 edition of WVVA’s community affairs show In Focus, WVVA featured two upcoming events. One is in Virginia and the other is in West Virginia.

First in Tazewell County, Virginia: the 34th annual Burke’s Garden Fall Fest is coming up on Sat. Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. There will be more than 80 vendors. Some new activities this year include a cider making educational display and activities for children.

Next, in Mercer County, West Virginia: there will be a “tea on the veranda” event happening at the historic Cooper House in Bramwell. That event is scheduled for 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 24. Seating is limited. Tickets are $50. This includes Victorian style tea, food provided by the Honeycomb Cafe in Bramwell, a history lesson provided by a fifth generation Cooper family member and more. The Cooper House is located at 138 Main St. in Bramwell.

To purchase tickets, contact Erin Eller at 304-320-2292. Checks, cash or Facebook pay are accepted.

In Focus is a community affairs show about people and events in West Virginia and Virginia. it airs every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on WVVA. If you have an idea for a segment or if you’d like to be interviewed for a show, contact evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

