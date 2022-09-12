Bluefield Coal and Mining Show prepares for Wednesday opening

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - Following a 3-year break due to COVID-19, the Bluefield Coal and Mining Show is set to return to the Brush Fork Armory on Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Monday, leaders said the show was already at vendor capacity, with 165 already set to go on Wednesday.

“It’s a win-win for everybody. For the community, for the vendors, for the industry and for the people who decide to come and volunteer,” said volunteer Craig Stout.

“We still got a lot of work to do, but we’ll be ready to go Wednesday morning, get to see everyone,” said Jarrod Bailey, Executive Vice President of Highland Industries.

Bailey and his company are one of many set to show off everything from underground mining equipment to new safety and technology products and services. The mining industry isn’t the only group set to benefit however.

“We’re here to showcase our community as well. I think Bluefield has a lot of things to offer,” said Ben Ramsey, Director of Operations for the Bluefield Coal and Mining Show. “It’s definitely millions and millions of dolalrs that this show brings in economic impact to our Mercer County, Tazewell County area.”

“We actually have, this year, become an international show. I think this is the first time that we’ve had anybody from across the pond,” said Jeff Disibbio, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.

