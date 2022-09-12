Beckley man advances on American Idol audition

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A young Beckley man is getting his first big break on American Idol.

On any given day, you can find Kam’ron Lawson working the check-out counter at the Beckley Crossing Wal-mart, where customers often take note of his extraordinary singing voice.

“It feels good. I makes me happy to make other people feel happiness from my voice,” he said in an interview with WVVA News on Monday.

He said his love of music comes from his parents, who have been making music since Lawson was a little boy. “When he was four or five, he would beat box, mimic the music coming from the radio. I knew then...he’s really good at this,” said his father, Ronald Lawson.

Lawson did musical theater at Woodrow Wilson High School and always had a love for mixing soul music with R&B.

Over the Summer, his sister filled out the paperwork and sent in an audition tape for Lawson. In a sea of applicants, Lawson’s voice stood out. He said he placed in the top five.

“I’m stoked. Surprised. But I’m hoping to go in and blow them away.”

Lawson said the audition is set for the week of October 7, 2022, in New Orleans.

