WV Brits react to news of The Queen’s passing

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - In the Heart of Appalachia, Uk Expats compete on Concord University’s Soccer Teams. We Spoke with the teammates About hearing the news of the Queen’s passing while being an ocean away from their homes.

“It was awful, honestly. I was in my room and saw the news on Twitter. I just wanted to be close to my family at that time because she has played a massive roll in all our lives from my generation all the way up to my grandparents’ generation so we can all relate to her.” said British player Ellie Hawcroft.

“I rang home straight away and sort of asked what’s going on. You’re sort of out of the loop when you come abroad and that.” saif British player Alex Harris

“We were in a room with all my teammates who are from the UK so we were all just in shock.” said Scottish player Leah Flemming.

These soccer players find solidarity among one another although they are so far from home right now.

“Yeah it’s good to have everyone around you so you’re at home. It makes you feel like you’re at home away from home.” said Flemming.

“It’s nice to have each other in this scenario because its- some people don’t understand it. The Queen’s not just a royal person she’s a huge part of the British identity as a whole. So, it’s nice to have other people here who can relate to that situation and understand the loss than we all feel.” said Hawcroft.

“If you weren’t surrounded by people that were kind of from the same background you wouldn’t be able to relate and it would be a bit harder.” said Scottish Women’s Soccer Team assistant Kiaran Maule.

While they’re dealing with the loss of their country’s longest reigning monarch, they can comfort from each other in their home away from home in the Appalachian Mountains.

