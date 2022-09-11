Tazewell County residents react to rate increase.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - “It’s getting ridiculous.” said one resident.

Tazewell county residents can expect an average 12 percent property tax increase to come this year. That’s following last year’s 9 percent increase.

We spoke with residents that feel that stagnant wages and rising prices at the grocery store will make it harder to pay the increase.

“That’s not gonna be good at all. I mean with everything going up it’s like.. especially with wages not going up.” said Scott Coon.

“With the cost of living and everything and its going to be difficult for those in dire straights now.” said Edna Allen.

Some residents don’t mind the hike.

“I’ll just pay it and get it over with.” said David Mullen.

Others feel a change in leadership could prevent more rate hikes in the future.

“Maybe one day we’ll have somebody in office, or somewhere in the area, that can be for the people and not against the people.” said Micheal Hall.

Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue, David Anderson, spoke to us last month as to what spurred the increase.

“Statewide there has been an increase of anywhere from 15 up to 40% on the values of vehicles.” said Anderson.

As national inflation hits home here in Tazewell County, Anderson says his office also offers tax relief such as mileage and condition forms that can lower your rate.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.