Tazewell County residents react to rate increase.

Personal property taxes are set to go up an average of 12%.
Personal property taxes are set to go up an average of 12%.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - “It’s getting ridiculous.” said one resident.

Tazewell county residents can expect an average 12 percent property tax increase to come this year. That’s following last year’s 9 percent increase.

We spoke with residents that feel that stagnant wages and rising prices at the grocery store will make it harder to pay the increase.

“That’s not gonna be good at all. I mean with everything going up it’s like.. especially with wages not going up.” said Scott Coon.

“With the cost of living and everything and its going to be difficult for those in dire straights now.” said Edna Allen.

Some residents don’t mind the hike.

“I’ll just pay it and get it over with.” said David Mullen.

Others feel a change in leadership could prevent more rate hikes in the future.

“Maybe one day we’ll have somebody in office, or somewhere in the area, that can be for the people and not against the people.” said Micheal Hall.

Tazewell County Commissioner of Revenue, David Anderson, spoke to us last month as to what spurred the increase.

“Statewide there has been an increase of anywhere from 15 up to 40% on the values of vehicles.” said Anderson.

As national inflation hits home here in Tazewell County, Anderson says his office also offers tax relief such as mileage and condition forms that can lower your rate.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Ball, 39, is escorted into Raleigh County Magistrate Court by law enforcement. Friday,...
Daughter of former Sophia fire chief arrested for embezzlement, conspiracy
Football Friday, September 9: Part 3
Football Friday, September 9: Part 3
West Virginia’s Dept. of Highways is in talks with several different homeowners whose...
Coalfields Expressway construction to Welch may require several homes to be torn down
Football Friday, September 9: Part 1
Football Friday, September 9: Part 1
New River Humane Society
New River Humane Society given 60 days to vacate premise of Fayette County animal shelter

Latest News

Many of the soccer players on Concord University's mean and women's soccer team are UK citizens.
WV Brits react to news of The Queen’s passing
Stained Glass artist, Cecil Hash with his piece in remembrance of September 11
Remembering 9/11: How one Princeton, WV veteran honored the fallen through art
The church pre-dates Tazewell county by 6 years.
Pisgah UMC celebrates 229 years of worship
Free Car Won at Ramey / Red Cross Bingo Game
Free Car Won at Ramey / Red Cross Bingo Game