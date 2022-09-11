Pisgah UMC celebrates 229 years of worship

The church pre-dates Tazewell county by 6 years.(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Pisgah United Methodist in Tazewell had its 229th homecoming celebration today.

This congregation traces its origins to first sermon that was preached in Tazewell county by Reverend John Cobbler in 1793. The church pre-dates Tazewell county by 6 years.

We spoke to Pisgah historian Dr Terry Mullins on the significance of a homecoming celebration.

“It gives us all an opportunity to remember the people who have come before us. Remember our own histories here and by remembering we can build on that and hopefully secure a good present and a good future as well.” said Mullins.

Although the congregation has thinned over the last few years, church members still feel a sense family in the pews.

Phyllis Davidson was honored as the churches longest attending member, she says the feeling of community keeps her coming back.

“It’s just indescribable. We’re just a church family all together. When one hurts, we all hurt. When one is joyful, we’re all joyful. And that’s just the way our church family is, and it’s a wonderful, wonderful family to be with.” said Davidson.

The church also acknowledged their celebration coincided with the anniversary of a national tragedy with a group prayer and decorations.

Pisgah has celebrated 229 years of congregation, and hopes to keep its doors open for at least another 229.

